Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 4-2
January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Four different players scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.
Jonny Evans struck first for the Rays 13:06 into the opening period. Jackson Leppard brought the puck up the right side and fed it across to Evans, who one-timed it past Orlando goaltender Brandon Halverson for his fourth goal of the season.
Josh Wilkins doubled the Stingray lead when he roofed a shot past Halverson 9:45 into the second period. The goal was Wilkins' team-leading 20th of the season and his 200th ECHL point.
Orlando pulled within one on a goal by Brayden Low with 1:12 remaining in the middle frame. Low tipped in a shot by Jereime Biakabutuka for his fourteenth goal of the season.
Tyler Bird tied the game for the Solar Bears with a shorthanded goal 14 seconds into the third period.
After that, the Stingrays found their game. Ivan Lodnia collected a stretch pass from Jarid Lukosevicius and buried his first goal in a Stingrays uniform to put the Rays up 3-2. Kameron Kielly added an insurance tally to give South Carolina a 4-2 lead they held for the rest of the game.
The Rays are back in action this Friday for the first game of a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits Exact Revenge in Sunday Matinee - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Drop Series Finale in OT, Take 5 of 6 Points in Maine, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Osmundson Scores Twice in Triumphant Win against Growlers - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Top Royals in Overtime Thriller - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 21 - ECHL
- RUSH UPDATE: Murphy Assigned to Rush by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Colten Ellis from Orlando to Springfield - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Makiniemi Reassigned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Ty Pelton-Byce Loaned to AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Hurricanes Assign Perets to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Sunday Showdown with Mariners to Conclude Six-Game Series - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.