Stingrays Defeat Solar Bears 4-2

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Four different players scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.

Jonny Evans struck first for the Rays 13:06 into the opening period. Jackson Leppard brought the puck up the right side and fed it across to Evans, who one-timed it past Orlando goaltender Brandon Halverson for his fourth goal of the season.

Josh Wilkins doubled the Stingray lead when he roofed a shot past Halverson 9:45 into the second period. The goal was Wilkins' team-leading 20th of the season and his 200th ECHL point.

Orlando pulled within one on a goal by Brayden Low with 1:12 remaining in the middle frame. Low tipped in a shot by Jereime Biakabutuka for his fourteenth goal of the season.

Tyler Bird tied the game for the Solar Bears with a shorthanded goal 14 seconds into the third period.

After that, the Stingrays found their game. Ivan Lodnia collected a stretch pass from Jarid Lukosevicius and buried his first goal in a Stingrays uniform to put the Rays up 3-2. Kameron Kielly added an insurance tally to give South Carolina a 4-2 lead they held for the rest of the game.

The Rays are back in action this Friday for the first game of a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:05 pm.

