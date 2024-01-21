Hurricanes Assign Perets to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday they have assigned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Norfolk Admirals. Perets has rejoined the Admirals and is scheduled to be in the lineup for today's game against Newfoundland.

Perets, 23, returns to the Admirals after his second stint with Carolina this season. He made his National Hockey League debut last Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. Perets came in relief for Antti Raanta in the third period and made one save in the final period.

The Quebec native is in his first full season as a professional and he has gone 6-8-1-0 in goal in 15 appearances with the Admirals.

Perets was a member of last year's National Championship team at Quinnipiac University. He went 34-4-3 during the regular season with a 1.49 goals-against average and was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He made 13 saves on 15 shots against the University of Minnesota in the National Championship game on April 8.

