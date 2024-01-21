Osmundson Scores Twice in Triumphant Win against Growlers

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals concluded their weekend series of games by registering a 5-2 triumph against the Newfoundland Growlers in the third fixture of their four-game series. The Admirals displayed their mettle by scoring four goals in the second period, thereby securing their fourth consecutive victory.

Yaniv Perets returned to the Admirals for his 16th appearance in the Navy and Yellow after spending some time with the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL). He put up an impressive show, making 18 saves off of 20 shots in the victory.

During the opening period, the Growlers took the lead, which was not surprising given their track record of scoring first in each of the first three contests. Isaac Johnson scored his 15th goal of the season with a shot that beat Perets in the five-hole.

The Admirals responded five minutes later, with Keaton Jameson scoring his third goal of the season and first since December 2nd, 2023. He scored with an impressive bar-down shot that brought the game to a tie. In the final seconds of the period, Newfoundland scored again, with Joe Gatenby's shot finding the back of the net, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

The first 20 minutes of the game were competitive and physical, with hostilities taking place after the whistle. Despite being outshot by the Admirals 9-8, the Growlers managed to keep the score tied at 1 at the end of the first period.

The Admirals came out stronger in the second period, with Danny Katic scoring his eighth goal of the year just two minutes in, tying the game at 2. Brandon Osmundson, playing in front of a lively Scope crowd, scored his third goal of the season, giving the Admirals their first lead just a minute and 11 seconds later.

The Admirals continued to dominate, with Brady Fleurent scoring their third goal of the period after Stepan Timofeyev displayed a phenomenal effort off his knees to feed the puck to Fleurent in front of the net. Osmundson added to the Admirals' lead with his second goal of the afternoon, making it 5-2. The Admirals outshot the Growlers 13-5 in the period to maintain a three-goal advantage after 40 minutes.

During the third period, the Admirals exhibited their impressive forecheck, which they had been demonstrating throughout the game. Despite having several opportunities to increase their goal tally, including a possible hat-trick for Osmundson, the scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle. The Admirals outshot the Growlers 34-20 throughout the contest, securing another victory in front of their home crowd.

As a result of their recent success, Norfolk now finds itself comfortably placed in the second position of the ECHL North Division, with a three-point lead over the third-ranked team.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Osmundson (2 goals, +2)

2. NOR - D. Katic (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - K. Jameson (1 goal, +2)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals conclude their four-game series against Newfoundland on Wednesday night. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m.

