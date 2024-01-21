Ty Pelton-Byce Loaned to AHL's San Jose Barracuda

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Ty Pelton-Byce has signed a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Pelton-Byce, 26, is second on the Steelheads in assists (27), points (36), and leads the entire ECHL with a +23 rating in 32 games. The third-year pro was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month of November leading the league at +14 posting an even or better rating in nine of 12 games including a +4 rating in two decisions.

In his first season in Boise last year, the Madison, WI native recorded 46 points (19G, 27A) in 43 games while appearing in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games posting 17 points (9G, 8A). During the 2021-22 season he was under an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose tallying two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games while playing 17 games in the ECHL with Newfoundland collecting nine points (3G, 6A).

After completing his collegiate career, he signed his one-year AHL contract with Manitoba on Apr. 5, 2021 and joined the club the rest of the season on an ATO totaling two points (1G, 1A) in 11 games. He played two seasons at Harvard University from 2016-18 accumulating 33 points (11G, 22A) in 66 games before suiting up for the University of Wisconsin for two years from 2019-21 registering 55 points (21G, 34A) in 56 games.

Pelton-Byce makes it the eighth Steelhead to currently be up in the AHL joining Jake Murray (Texas), Keaton Mastrodonato (Texas), Mark Rassell (Calgary), Cody Haiskanen (Ontario), Patrick Kudla (Syracuse), Dawson Barteaux (Manitoba), and Dylan Wells (Tucson).

