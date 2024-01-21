Makiniemi Reassigned to Barracuda

January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Eetu Makiniemi

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Eetu Makiniemi(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Eetu Makiniemi (AY-tu MAHK-e-nee-em-ee) to the Barracuda.

Makiniemi, 24, returns to the Barracuda after a 34-save performance on Friday night against Tulsa. In each of his three starts for the Thunder, he has made 30 or more saves.

He is in his third year in North America. A native of Vantaa, Finland, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound netminder was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round (#104 overall) during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Makiniemi appeared in 14 games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves in the 2021-22 season. He went 11-2-1 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. He was acquired by the Sharks as a part of a trade that saw defenseman Brent Burns go to the Hurricanes in 2022.

Last season, he played in 22 games for the Barracuda while also seeing action in two games for the Sharks. Makiniemi went 8-10-3 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .900 save percentage for the Barracuda.

Wichita begins a three-game series next Friday in South Carolina against the Stingrays.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.