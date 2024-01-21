ECHL Transactions - January 21

January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 21, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Jayson Dobay, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford

Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Daniel Amesbury, F signed contract, added to active roster (NOTE: Player is ineligible to play until Feb. 3, provided he remains on active roster during that time.)

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve

Delete Benito Posa, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Greenville:

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Ben Brinkman, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Yaniv Perets, G assigned by Carolina

Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Milic, G placed on reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matthew Bazarin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Boka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.