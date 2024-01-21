ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 21, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Jayson Dobay, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford
Delete Dave Desander, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Daniel Amesbury, F signed contract, added to active roster (NOTE: Player is ineligible to play until Feb. 3, provided he remains on active roster during that time.)
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve
Delete Benito Posa, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Greenville:
Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Ben Brinkman, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Add Zach Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Yaniv Perets, G assigned by Carolina
Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Milic, G placed on reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matthew Bazarin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Boka, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
