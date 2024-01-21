Mariners Top Royals in Overtime Thriller

PORTLAND, ME - Adam Mechura registered three points in the third period and overtime, including the game-winning goal as the Maine Mariners topped the Reading Royals 4-3 in OT on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners came from behind to earn the win, after being trailing 2-1 to start the third.

Reading's Tyson Fawcett opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 2:31, skating in alone on Brad Arvanitis and lifting one over his glove. The Mariners would get even in the final minute of the period. William Provost fed a centering pass from below the goal line to Tyler Drevitch for a one-timer in the slot at 19:35 to make it 1-1. After the period ended, a scrum between the teams led to matching misconducts to Reading's Sean Leonard and Maine's Zach Malatesta, making his season debut.

A sluggish second period saw just one combined goal, and it was Reading defenseman Adam Brubacher who scored it. At 6:38 of the frame, a shot from the right point by Kenny Johnson caromed up in the air and landed to Brad Arvanitis' right. Brubacher got the last touch on it to give the Royals a 2-1 lead.

The Mariners tied the game at two at 3:52 of the third, when Mechura deflected in a feed from Chase Zieky, who took a cross ice pass from Ethan Ritchie, and spotted him alone in front. Just 1:09 later, the Mariners grabbed their first lead of the weekend as Boston Bruins prospect Ryan Mast made a nifty inside move at the point and beat the glove of Nolan Maier to make it 3-2 Maine. A Drevitch double-minor penalty for high-sticking put the Mariners penalty kill to the test, and Reading's Joseph Nardi deflected home a Ryan Chyzowski pass at the tail end of the power play to even it up at four. For the first time in the season series, the Mariners and Royals played overtime.

Mechura's game-winner came near the halfway point of the extra session. After taking a feed from Gabriel Chicoine, he crossed into the slot, and ripped one low past Maier's glove to end the game. Arvanitis earned his eighth win of the season with 30 saves on 33 shots. Maier stopped 26 of 30.

The Mariners (15-16-5-0) get set for three more games next weekend, starting Friday on the road at Trois-Rivieres. They're back home for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against the Newfoundland Growlers, beginning with "Throwback Night" on January 27th at 6 PM. All tickets are $8 and there will be appearances by both AHL and ECHL Mariners alumni. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

