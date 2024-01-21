Royals Drop Series Finale in OT, Take 5 of 6 Points in Maine, 4-3

Maine, ME - The Reading Royals (16-17-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (15-16-5-0) in overtime, 4-3, on Sunday, January 21st at Cross Insurance Arena. Nolan Maier (7-9-1-1) suffered the overtime loss in net for Reading with 26 saves on 30 shots faced. Brad Arvanitis (9-4-1-0) earned the win in net for the Mariners with 30 saves on 33 shots faced.

The Royals opened up the game at 2:31 with a breakaway goal by Tyson Fawcett to net his fourth goal of the season. Fawcett beat Arvanitis top shelf for Reading's third-straight game scoring the first goal. Matt Brown earned the lone helper for his team leading 21 assist and 33 point. Maine responded on a turnover with 25 seconds remaining in the opening frame. William Provost centered the turnover by Will Zmolek for Tyler Drevitch's one-time blast past Maier to tie the score, 1-1.

Reading restored their lead 6:38 into the middle frame on a loose puck in Arvanitis' crease tapped in by Adam Brubacher. Devon Paliani and Kenny Johnson created the rebound for Brubacher to net his seventh goal of the season. Maier preserved Reading's one-goal lead entering the third period with a left mitt save on Zach Malatesta's wrist shot with 2:29 left in the middle frame.

Maine scored twice in the opening 5:01 of the third period to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead, 3-2. Adam Mechura struck 3:52 into the period to tie the score, 2-2. Ryan Mast put Maine in front with a wrist shot off of an offensive zone face-off win with his second goal of the season at 5:01 into the third period.

With 7:05 left in regulation, the Royals capitalized on a double-minor penalty to Tyler Drevitch and scored a power play goal earned by Joe Nardi. Nardi redirected a pass from Ryan Chyowski past Arvanitis for the equalizer to force overtime. Brubacher earned a multi-point game with the secondary assist on Nardi's 10th goal of the season.

34 seconds into overtime, Maier makes a split save off a rebound to keep the game alive for Reading. At 3:28, the Mariners beat Maier with a wrist shot from Mechura in the slot to net the overtime game-winner and Mechura's second goal of the game.

