RUSH UPDATE: Murphy Assigned to Rush by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been assigned to the Rush.

Murphy is 5-7-0 this season in 12 starts in Rapid City. On an AHL contract, Murphy has spent nearly half the season on Trent Cull's roster in Calgary and about half the season for Scott Burt in Rapid City.

The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Union College helped the Rush to a big win in December's series against Iowa during his last start for the Rush.

Rapid City heads out to Utah for a three-game series this week against the Grizzlies before flying east for a three-game set against Maine the following week.

