Squadron Down Hustle in Saturday Morning Contest
November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Keion Brooks Jr. and Karlo Matkovic each dropped 29 points as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, topped the Memphis Hustle, 115-102, on Saturday morning at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
Both Brooks and Matkovic recorded a double-double, with 10 and 11 rebounds, respectively.
Guard Jalen Crutcher also tallied a double-double with 22 points and 16 assists, the most assists all-time by a Squadron (3-5) player in a single game.
Twenty-two points off the bench by David Johnson paced the Hustle (3-6) in scoring, while guard Yuki Kawamura dished out 11 assists and scored 15 for a double-double.
Birmingham and Memphis are set for a rematch on Monday in Southaven, Miss. with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at the Landers Center. The game can be seen on My68 in Birmingham and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.
The Squadron's next home game, STEM Fest, is set for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. when the team welcomes local schools to Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Wednesday's contest against the Osceola Magic can be seen on My68 in Birmingham and nationally on ESPN+.
