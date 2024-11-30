Squadron Down Hustle in Saturday Morning Contest

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Keion Brooks Jr. and Karlo Matkovic each dropped 29 points as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, topped the Memphis Hustle, 115-102, on Saturday morning at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Both Brooks and Matkovic recorded a double-double, with 10 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Guard Jalen Crutcher also tallied a double-double with 22 points and 16 assists, the most assists all-time by a Squadron (3-5) player in a single game.

Twenty-two points off the bench by David Johnson paced the Hustle (3-6) in scoring, while guard Yuki Kawamura dished out 11 assists and scored 15 for a double-double.

Birmingham and Memphis are set for a rematch on Monday in Southaven, Miss. with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at the Landers Center. The game can be seen on My68 in Birmingham and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

The Squadron's next home game, STEM Fest, is set for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. when the team welcomes local schools to Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Wednesday's contest against the Osceola Magic can be seen on My68 in Birmingham and nationally on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2024

Squadron Down Hustle in Saturday Morning Contest - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.