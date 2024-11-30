Charge Fall in Grand Rapids

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Charge (3-5) were defeated on the road by the Grand Rapids Gold (5-3), 112-107, at the Van Andel Arena on Saturday night.

All five Charge starters scored in double figures, led by JT Thor's 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds in 36 minutes. Luke Travers had a near triple double in the defeat, netting 18 points with 15 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 40 minutes. Darius Brown scored 19 points on 5-of-8 three-pointers with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

Pete Nance scored 15 points with six boards and three steals in 36 minutes. Jules Bernard added 13 points, while Elijah Hughes came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 23 minutes. The Charge trailed by as many as 23 in the first half and 16 at halftime before erasing the deficit with a 33-17 third quarter. Grand Rapids held the visitors scoreless over the last 2:42 to pull ahead late for the win.

The Gold were led by Trey Alexander's game-high 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting with two steals in 37 minutes. Jalen Pickett posted a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists with six rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. Andrew Funk hit 5-of-9 threes for 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes.

