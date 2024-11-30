Hustle Fall to Squadron in Birmingham

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







The Memphis Hustle (3-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 115-102 by the Birmingham Squadron (3-5) at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

David Johnson led the Hustle scoring 22 points off the bench. Cam Spencer tallied 19 points. Yuki Kawamura contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Colin Castleton and Miles Norris each totaled 11 points.

On assignment from the Pelicans, Karlo Matkovic paced Birmingham with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. tallied 29 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher totaled 22 points and 16 assists.

Birmingham opened the game on a 12-2 run to take an early double-digit lead. Memphis went on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 99 with 3:35 remaining in the game. The Squadron closed on a 16-3 run to secure the win.

Birmingham outrebounded Memphis 45-38 and scored 54 points in the paint. Memphis scored 24 points off turnovers. The Hustle bench outscored the Squadron bench 42-16.

Memphis will host Birmingham on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center for the annual Winter Wonderland game.

Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.