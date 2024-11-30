Gold Secures A Narrow Win Over The Cleveland Charge 112-107

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - T he Grand Rapids Gold (5-3) earned a close victory to the Cleveland Charge (3-5) 112-107. The Gold came out strong in the first half, extending their lead into the double digits by the end of the first quarter. At the half, the Gold held the lead by as much as 23 points. In the second half, the Charge fought back and kept the game within 5 points. Despite the Charge's impressive 52 points in the paint compared to just 40 for the Gold, this was no match for the Gold's standout free throw shooting making 100% compared to just 63% for the Charge. The Gold also shot 48.6% beyond the arc compared to 37.8% for the Charge.

Two-way player Trey Alexander had an exceptional performance in his debut game with the Gold with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Alexander also shot 67% from beyond the arc contributing to his points. NBA assignment player Jalen Pickett recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 6 rebounds. Multiple other Gold players recorded points in the double digits including Andrew Funk (17pts), Jaylin Williams (13 pts), Spencer Jones (11pts), Will Richardson (11pts) and Gabe McGlothan (10 pts).

Two-way player JT Thor had an impressive scoring game for the Charge with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Two-way player Luke Travers played aggressively on both sides of the court, recording a double-double for the Charge with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Darius Brown II had a strong game with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Three other Charge players recorded points in the double digits. Elijah Hughes (16 pts), Pete Nance (15 pts) and Jules Bernard (13 pts).

The Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the Indiana Mad Ants in Indianapolis, Indiana Tuesday, December 3rd at 6pm. Catch the live action on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.