Oklahoma City Hands Vipers 104-124 Loss

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 104-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue (7-1) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

At 8:06 Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr., put a stop to Oklahoma City's 12-0 run, but the Blue responded by going on an 8-0 run which set the score at 20-3 in favor of the Blue. The Blue then went on to close the quarter 29-15.

When the second quarter reached the half, the Vipers were down by as many as 21 points. However, the team kept pulling through and cut the visiting teams' advantage by 11 and set the score at 58-47 at the half.

The second half belonged to Oklahoma City as the team continued to dominate the court which gave the team a 124-104 victory over the Vipers.

Nate Hinton led the Vipers with a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Williams finished the night with 19 points followed by Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante with 12 points.

Javonte Cooke and Cormac Ryan obtained 25 points each. Miller Kopp put up 22 points for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Both teams return to the court on Monday, Dec. 2 for the second game of a back-to-back. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers blanket. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

