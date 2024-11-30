Delaware Downs Maine, 118-110

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware blue Coats' Darius Brazley in action

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (3-6) defeated the Maine Celtics (4-4) at Chase Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 30 by a final score of 118-110.

It was a tight-knit contest in the first quarter, with Maine holding a slight 30-27 advantage. The Coats took over in the second though, outscoring the Celtics 38-24 to go into halftime up by 11.

Delaware kept pace in the third quarter, entering the fourth up by nine, but Maine made things interesting in the final frame by cutting the deficit to as little as three and having a chance to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining.

"Tonight was similar to the [College Park] game where we put it together for almost 48 minutes," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "That's very hard to do, but it felt like we never let it get out of hand. Kudos to the guys, we did a lot of good things. One thing we definitely need to clean up is 19 turnovers; that's too much. We've been a low-turnover team since I've been here, we want to continue to do that."

The duo of Darius Bazley and Jeff Dowtin Jr. did the heavy-lifting for Delaware, with the former tallying 24 points and 15 rebounds and the latter scoring a team-high 30 points. Four other players scored in double-figures for the Coats, with Judah Mintz leading the pack in the form of 13 points off the bench.

JD Davison led the charge for Maine, scoring a game-high 34 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Rookie Tristan Enaruna followed suit with 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Schakel scored 19 points with five threes.

Up next for the Blue Coats is a road matchup with the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

