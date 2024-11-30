Mathias Scores 22, Mad Ants Fall to Bulls in Overtime

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







Dakota Mathias scored 22 points, but the Windy City Bulls outlasted the Indiana Mad Ants 102-96 in overtime on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Six players, including all five starters, scored in double figures for the Mad Ants.

Mathias topped Indiana with 23 points, Jahlil Okafor had 13 points and nine rebounds, Cameron McGriff scored 12 points, and Kyle Mangas, Obadiah Noel, and Ishmael Lane all scored 11 points for the Mad Ants. Lane also pulled down 14 rebounds for Indiana's lone double-double.

Neither team could get much separation from tip to the final buzzer, as there were 25 lead changes and 19 ties in the game.

With 1:04 left in regulation, Mathias hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Mad Ants (2-7) ahead 92-90. Indiana then went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute before Windy City's DJ Steward made a three with 0.8 on the clock to tie the game at 95.

Both teams shot 41 percent from the floor, but the Bulls drained 12 3-pointers and the Mad Ants made eight treys.

The Mad Ants will return to action when they host Windy City Bulls again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 PM ET.

