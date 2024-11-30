Windy City Grabs Win Over Mad Ants in OT

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, grabbed an overtime win against the Indiana Mad Ants 102-96 on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward co-led all scorers with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. and guard Ryan Arcidiacono chipped in 16 points apiece, with Arcidiacono shooting 4-6 from behind the arc.

A close-kept first quarter saw four lead changes and seven ties as Windy City and Indiana traded buckets in the paint. Entering the second down by one, the Bulls were able to tie things up heading into the half, largely due to an 11-point, and perfect 4-4, performance by Arcidiacono off the bench. The final frames told a similar story of evenly matched offensive efforts. A clutch three-ball from Steward with one second remaining sent Windy City into overtime for the second time this season.

Playing to a target score of 102, four of the Bulls seven needed points came from Adama Sanogo. Ultimately, DJ Steward put his body on the line for the foul and secured the win off a made free throw.

Indiana Mad Ants guard Dakota Mathias tied Steward with a game-high 23 points. Center Jahlil Okafor aided the effort for Indiana with 13 points and nine rebounds, and center Ishmael Lane earned a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. All Mad Ants starters scored in double figures.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo returned to Windy City to notch a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Rookie guard Alex Schumacher nearly tallied a double-double, ending with eight points and a career-high nine assists.

With the win, Windy City improves to 3-6 in the Tip-Off Tournament, while Indiana falls to 2-7.

The Bulls are set for a rematch with the Mad Ants on Monday, December 2, at 5 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

