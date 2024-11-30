Iowa Wolves Extend Winning Streak to Five with 115-98 Road Victory Over Wisconsin Herd
November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Iowa Wolves never trailed in a 115-98 road victory over the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday night at Oshkosh Arena in the second game of a back-to-back between the teams.
Iowa (9-1) extended its winning streak to five as seven Wolves scored in double figures. Trevor Keels paced Iowa with 23 points and added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Leonard Miller recorded his ninth double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Milwaukee assignee Chris Livingston led Wisconsin (1-7) in scoring for the second-straight game finishing with 23 points.
Iowa started the game with a 10-0 run after Miller made a three, Keels a layup and Chasson Randle scored the final five points of the run. Randle made his first start of the season and equaled his season-best of 15 points. Iowa would lead by as many as 33 points as it completed the season sweep of Wisconsin in the third meeting between the clubs.
Iowa will play its final road game of its Tip-Off Tournament schedule on Dec. 7 at Windy City at 7 p.m. CT. With four games left in the Tip-Off Tournament for the Wolves they hold a two-game lead in the G League Central Division.
