Herd Beat by Wolves

November 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Iowa Wolves 115-98.

Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston led the Herd for the second straight night with 23 points while AJ Johnson followed with 20 points.

Iowa Wolves' top scorers were Trevor Keels with 23 points and Leonard Miller with 19 points.

Iowa got out to a hot start scoring the first 10 points of the game. Liam Robbins quickly responded with a three-point play followed by a dunk to get the Herd on the board. Stephen Thompson Jr. continued the momentum converting a steal on defense to bring the Herd within five. The Wolves took back the game by hitting a 6-point streak to go ahead by double-digits. Stephen Thompson Jr. hit a jump shot before Iowa continued to build their lead. Wisconsin turned the game around, outscoring the Wolves 9-2 in the last two minutes but it wasn't enough to overtake the lead. Iowa led 32-22 at the end of the first quarter.

Tyler Smith opened the second quarter by connecting on a shot beyond the arc to bring the Herd within double-digits. The game quickly swung in the other direction with the Wolves converting six unanswered points. Yor Anei interrupted with a one-for-two free throw while Stephen Thomspon Jr. added a jump shot which didn't slow Iowa as they continued to build their lead to 17 at the seven-minute mark. The Wolves scored 12 straight points to take a 20-point advantage. James Akinjo swished a deep three to silence Iowa's run. Chris Livingston knocked down six of the Herd's last eight points in the half. The Wolves held a 67-42-point edge at the break. Tyler Smith powered the Herd with seven points in the first half.

Wisconsin secured the first points of the third quarter, but Iowa followed by converting a three-pointer and a layup. Chris Livingston canceled the Wolves' points with five straight buckets for the Herd. At the three-minute mark, the Wolves pushed ahead 89-56 with six unanswered points. Terence Davis, AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith teamed up for seven consecutive points to close out the third quarter. The Wolves finished the 3rd quarter leading 91-63 over the Herd.

The Wolves converted the first basket of the fourth quarter, but the Herd made three shots beyond the arc and a layup. The Wolves connected on three baskets before Wisconsin powered a comeback with 10 unanswered points to make it a 20-point game with five minutes remaining. Iowa went to the line for one free throw, but AJ Johnson and Chris Livingston quickly answered with two buckets. Liam Robbins and Chris Livingston each secured two free throws before the Herd converted back-to-back steals each ending with a Herd slam dunk to make it a 14-point game. Chris Livingston secured a second set of free throws to close out the game. The Wolves beat the Herd 115-98.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Grand Rapids Gold on Dec. 5 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--

