Spokane Rally Falls Just Short in Series Finale

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians rallied late but fell just short in their 8-7 loss to the Vancouver Canadians in front of 1,777 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by Great Clips.

TOP PERFORMERS:

- Andrew Quezada was solid in his first start with Spokane, allowing two earned runs over five frames while striking out five and walking just one.

- Grant Lavigne had a pair of hits and three RBI and now has reached base at least twice in every game this season.

- Rockies top prospect Zac Veen picked up his first hit with the Indians, stole two bases, and reached base a total of three times in the game.

KEY MOMENT:

After Spokane rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, Davis Schneider's home run in the top of the eighth put the Canadians ahead for good.

AROUND THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE:

- Tri-City defeated Hillsboro, 3-0, to complete a three-game sweep of the Hops.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 19th for Bark in the Park Night presented by Living Water Lawn & Tree Care. Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

