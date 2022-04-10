Cavalcade of Mishaps Hand C's First Loss

SPOKANE, WA - One night removed from a thrilling 10-inning victory, the Vancouver Canadians struggled to get out of their own way Saturday in a 10-2 loss to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) that featured seven errors - including four in the second inning alone - on a frigid evening at Avista Stadium.

After a scoreless first, Spokane took the lead for good in the second when they scored four unearned runs on two hits, a walk and those four defensive miscues. #23 Blue Jays prospect Trent Palmer (L, 0-1) did his best to work around additional traffic but could only log three innings in which he threw 67 pitches, walked three and K'd five.

The C's got one back in the top of the third after Hugo Cardona walked, went to second on a wild pitch, stole home then scored on a throwing error by Spokane's catcher. Their only other run of the night scored after Miguel Hiraldo led off the seventh with a 12-pitch walk that was followed by Addison Barger's RBI single.

A five-run home half of the sixth was the proverbial nail in the coffin. Four of those five runs in the frame scored on wild pitches and the fifth scored on a throwing error. The Indians pushed their tenth and final run across in the eighth with three base hits. Spokane drove in only three runs on their own accord.

Barger led the way on offense as the only C's hitter to reach base twice. Abdiel Mendoza was the highlight of the pitching staff tonight with two scoreless innings of relief in his Blue Jays system debut.

The series concludes tomorrow afternoon. #7 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Sem Robberse makes his season debut for the C's and will be opposed by Andrew Quezada. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and can be heard on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Vancouver Canadians make their triumphant return to Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the home opener and the rest of the 2022 season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

