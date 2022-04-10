Late Burst Lifts Tri-City

April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







A five-run rally in the eighth inning led the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-0) to the 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field. The Dust Devils will now look to complete the sweep in the opening series of the season over the Hops on Sunday afternoon.

The Dust Devils entered the eighth inning trailing by two runs, but Tri-City proved to be opportunistic at the plate as the team hit through the order and produced five runs. The pitching staff also took care of business in the win. Hurlers Jake Smith, Ryan Costeiu, Nick Jones and Brandon Dufault combined to limit Hillsboro to only three hits in the game.

The series will come to a close with a 1:05 start on Sunday. The Dust Devils will send left-hander Adam Seminaris to the mound, while right-hander Luke Albright will toe the rubber for the Hops.

Opening Day at Gesa Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12 when the Dust Devils welcome the Vancouver Canadians to town for a six-game series. The first home game of the season on April 12 will feature a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tri-Cities Community Health and a Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.