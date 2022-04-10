Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds were on a mission to avoid the sweep against the Everett AquaSox.

In the second inning, RF Armani Smith led the inning off with a walk. A single by 3B Casey Schmitt would lead the Emeralds to having runners on the corners.

A sacrifice fly by 1B Luis Toribio would cash Smith in, but the AquaSox answered back with a run of their own.

The rain would play a factor in the game at the start of the third inning as it began to pick up.

The series finale was suspended and will be played the next time the Emeralds are in Everett.

Opening Night for the Emeralds is April 12th at 7:35 PM vs. the Spokane Indians, a rematch of the 2021 Championship Series.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.