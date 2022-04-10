Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather
April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Emeralds were on a mission to avoid the sweep against the Everett AquaSox.
In the second inning, RF Armani Smith led the inning off with a walk. A single by 3B Casey Schmitt would lead the Emeralds to having runners on the corners.
A sacrifice fly by 1B Luis Toribio would cash Smith in, but the AquaSox answered back with a run of their own.
The rain would play a factor in the game at the start of the third inning as it began to pick up.
The series finale was suspended and will be played the next time the Emeralds are in Everett.
Opening Night for the Emeralds is April 12th at 7:35 PM vs. the Spokane Indians, a rematch of the 2021 Championship Series.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Hops Get Swept in Opening Series Despite Solid Outing from Luke Albright - Hillsboro Hops
- Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Eugene Emeralds
- Spokane Rally Falls Just Short in Series Finale - Spokane Indians
- AquaSox Play Four Before Game Suspended - Everett AquaSox
- Tonight's Game Rained Out - Everett AquaSox
- Big Bats Bash C's to Series Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Late Burst Lifts Tri-City - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Rock Rolls as Indians Cruise to First Win - Spokane Indians
- Hops Defeated by Dust Devils 6-3 - Look to Avoid Sweep Sunday - Hillsboro Hops
- Errors and Pitching Cost Emeralds the Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- Cavalcade of Mishaps Hand C's First Loss - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.