AquaSox Play Four Before Game Suspended

EVERETT, WA: On a cold, sunny, Sunday morning the AquaSox took the field for warmups. There was the hope of getting in five innings however, once the game got underway, the clouds came in and so did the rain.

Bryce Miller, a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Mariners, took the hill and punched out five hitters in four innings of work. Miller did allow an earned run on a sac fly, but other than that, he pitched a good game. Miller did have four walks however the rain was likely a factor.

Miller is known for his high velocity and touched 101 MPH down in Peoria with the Mariners minor league camp, he is ranked 23rd in the Mariners organization and scouts think highly of his fastball as it's graded a 65 on their scale.

On the offensive side, infielder Justin Lavey got the only hit of the day for Everett. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second to tie it up. Justin Lavey was an undrafted free agent signed in 2020 by the Mariners, he played college ball at Louisville.

Due to inclement weather, the remainder of today's game, Sunday, April 10, has been rained out and will be rescheduled. Your tickets will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game. You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one (excluding Monday, July 4).

The AquaSox are on the road this week in Hillsboro but will return to Funko Field on April 19th against the Tri-City Americans for a six-game series.

