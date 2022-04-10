Hops Get Swept in Opening Series Despite Solid Outing from Luke Albright

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops open the 2022 campaign getting swept in a three-game series by Tri-City. Hops' starter Luke Albright had a phenomenal first outing of the year, as he gave up just three hits over six innings pitched, while striking out six. Adam Seminaris also pitched a gem for the visitors, giving up no runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Hillsboro yet again struggled at the plate, stranding 11 runners on base during Sunday's contest on just four hits. Five different Hops struck out two times in the game.

Seven Dust Devils recorded a hit, with the biggest one coming off the bat of Steven Rivas. Rivas opened the scoring in the eighth with a home run down the right field line that hit off the foul pole. Rivas finished the opening series with four hits, three of them being for extra bases.

Hops' reliever Marcos Tineo will record the loss, giving up three hits and one earned run.

A series that featured three former Oregon Ducks (Matthews, Kasser and Yovan), also featured a former Oregon State Beaver, Nathan Burns. Burns recorded the final two outs of the game to close the door and earn the save for the Dust Devils.

Hillsboro will be back in action on Tuesday, April 12th, as the Seattle Mariners affiliate Everett AquaSox come to town in a six game series at Ron Tonkin Field. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

