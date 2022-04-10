Errors and Pitching Cost Emeralds the Victory

The Eugene Emeralds had a slow offensive start to the game as they faced off against the Aquasox's Adam Macko.

But the first pair of runs for the Aquasox would come on a two-run home run by DH Spencer Packard. An error by SS Marco Luciano would play a factor in the home run.

It would stay 2-0 for the next two innings until Emeralds' LF Armani Smith hit a solo home run to break up the no-hit bit for Macko and get the Emeralds on the board.

Emeralds' 3B Casey Schmitt would even up the score in the 5th with one swing of the bat with a solo shot. The Ems would also collect their first lead of the game with an RBI single by CF Luis Matos.

Everett answered back with a three spot in the bottom half of the inning to regain the team.

The Emeralds would have something to say with adding a three spot of their own in the 6th, but the Aquasox rebutled with two runs in the same inning.

For the remainder of the game, the Emeralds would remain quiet offensively. Everett would add an additional three runs to finish them. An error by LF Armani Smith would contribute to the three runs.

Pitching and defense would be the weakness for the Emeralds.

Eugene will look to avoid the sweep in game three of the series as LHP Nick Swiney will pitch against RHP Bryce Miller. First pitch at 4:05 PT, pregame beginning at 3:50 on 95.3 The Score.

