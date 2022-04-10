Tonight's Game Rained Out

Due to inclement weather, today's game on April 10, has been rained out and will be rescheduled. Your tickets will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game.

You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one (excluding Monday July 4).

Vouchers must be redeemed prior to the game you wish to attend and are subject to availability.

