Tonight's Game Rained Out
April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
Due to inclement weather, today's game on April 10, has been rained out and will be rescheduled. Your tickets will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game.
You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one (excluding Monday July 4).
Vouchers must be redeemed prior to the game you wish to attend and are subject to availability.
Check out the Everett AquaSox Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Hops Get Swept in Opening Series Despite Solid Outing from Luke Albright - Hillsboro Hops
- Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Eugene Emeralds
- Spokane Rally Falls Just Short in Series Finale - Spokane Indians
- AquaSox Play Four Before Game Suspended - Everett AquaSox
- Tonight's Game Rained Out - Everett AquaSox
- Big Bats Bash C's to Series Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Late Burst Lifts Tri-City - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Rock Rolls as Indians Cruise to First Win - Spokane Indians
- Hops Defeated by Dust Devils 6-3 - Look to Avoid Sweep Sunday - Hillsboro Hops
- Errors and Pitching Cost Emeralds the Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- Cavalcade of Mishaps Hand C's First Loss - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.