Hops Defeated by Dust Devils 6-3 - Look to Avoid Sweep Sunday

April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The coldest recorded first pitch temperature in Hops history (49°) featured 2019 Northwest league pitcher of the year Deyni Olivero on the bump. Both starters had great success in this one, with the first hit of the game not coming until two outs in the fourth inning as Neyfy Castillo scorched a single up the middle.

Olivero worked a seamless 1-2-3 first inning for the Hops and his team quickly gave him the lead in the bottom of the first. An unconventional fielder's choice scored Jorge Barrosaï»¿, after a leadoff walk and stolen base.

The Hops' single season record holder for wins in a season continued his success through the Tri-City lineup, once again retiring the side in order in both the second and third. Olivero only needed 33 pitches to get through four innings.

Dust Devils starter Jake Smith threw three no-hit innings, before being replaced by Ryan Costeiu to start the fourth.

The Dust Devils didn't record their first base runner until a walk to Mike Peabody in the fifth, which was immediately followed by their first hit of the game, an RBI single by Kyle Lovelace.

Barrosa continued his early season success, breaking the 1-1 tie with a single through the right side that scored Elian Miranda. A Ryan Bliss deep sac fly gave the Hops a 3-1 lead later in the fifth.

Olivero finished the game striking out four over 5.2 innings of work, only giving up one hit and one earned run. Lefty Jake Rice came on in relief to strike out all three batters he faced.

A pair of Angels top prospects combine for a run in the eighth off Hugh Fisher. Two stolen bases by No.4 prospect Kyren Paris and then an RBI single by No. 7 prospect Jordyn Adamsï»¿.

Liu Fuenmayor entered the game with the bases loaded in the eighth. All three runs came around to score, although the earned runs were charged to Hugh Fisher, making it 6-3 Dust Devils.

Tri-City takes the first two games of the Opening Series, as the Hops will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow. First pitch tomorrow at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV, with Matt Richert and Seth Hoiland on the call.

