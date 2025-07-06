Emeralds Complete Series Sweep with 7-4 Win over Hops

(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops dropped the Sunday afternoon matchup against the Eugene Emeralds 7-4 at Hillsboro Ballpark. The loss marks the second time the Hops have been swept in a series in three weeks. Four Hops pitchers combined to give up 12 walks and seven earned runs. The team has seventeen losses in their last eighteen games.

Much like yesterday, the Hops struck first in the bottom half of the first. Slade Caldwell led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Eugene's third baseman Dayson Croes. Druw Jones hit a single to load the bases, and Angel Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to put Hillsboro up 1-0.

Eugene quickly answered back, stringing together four runs in the top of the second off of Hops starter Casey Anderson coming from two walks, three singles, and a double.

Caldwell led off the third inning, identical to the first, with a single. Cristofer Torin singled, and a wild pitch from Eugene starter Dylan Carmouche advanced the runners into scoring position. Angel Ortiz grounded into a fielder's choice, but recorded an RBI on the play to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Hops added on a run in the fourth to come within striking distance of the Emeralds. Kevin Sim doubled and Anderdson Rojas hit an RBI single to drive him in, making it 4-3.

Anderson pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs, six hits, three walks, and striking out six. Liam Norris took over in the sixth, walking six batters, allowing two earned runs, and recording only two outs before Carlos Rey was brought into the game. Hops' catcher Kenny Castillo did throw out a runner in the inning.

Rey gave up a double in the seventh and a two-out RBI single added onto Eugene's lead 7-3.

A hit by pitch, a single, and a wild pitch put runners in scoring position, setting it up for Junior Franco to hit an RBI single, making it 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth. They did not complete their comeback efforts, taking the 7-4 loss for Eugene to complete the series sweep.

The Hops out hit the Emeralds ten hits to eight. They went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

The Hops return to Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday, July 8th against the Vancouver Canadians. The game starts at 6:35 PM with the pre-game show starting at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







