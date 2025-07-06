Stephen Twirls Gem to Spur C's to Shutout Win

July 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - In a season full of strong starts, Khal Stephen looked his strongest Saturday night over six scoreless stanzas to lead the Canadians to a 3-0 win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at Funko Field.

MLB Pipeline's #9 Blue Jays prospect was staked to an early lead after fellow top ten prospect Arjun Nimmala hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the first. Stephen took the mound in the bottom of the inning then retired the next six hitters he faced before the C's used an infield single from Victor Arias and a two-run shot off the bat of Cutter Coffey in the third to grow their lead to 3-0.

Stephen was unchallenged for most of the night. He sliced and diced for five innings, facing one batter over the minimum until a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth put the second Frogs runner of the game at first base. He gave up his loudest contact of the game on the next pitch, a wall ball double that seemed destined to spoil the shutout. But a heady play on the carom by Arias in centre and a perfect one hop throw from cutoff man Coffey nailed the would-be first 'Sox run at the plate to keep Everett scoreless and end Stephen's night. His final line: 6.0 IP / 2 H / 0 R / 1 BB / 6 K.

Javen Coleman (H, 2) worked the seventh and the eighth, stranding two walks on base in the latter inning to preserve the shutout bid before Yondrei Rojas (S, 2) left a single aboard in the ninth to close out the game and a series victory.

Stephen has now logged four quality starts in his eight outings with the Canadians. Three of them have been scoreless showings.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Nimmala and Eddie Micheletti paced the offence with two knocks apiece.

With the win, the C's are 7-6 in the second half and a league-best 44-35 overall. They have now tossed eight shutouts this year, the most in the Northwest League.

Vancouver goes for a three-game sweep tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m.







