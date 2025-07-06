Hops Surrender Five-Run Ninth in Another Loss to Eugene

July 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - Saturday's game at Hillsboro Ballpark started in nearly an identical way that Friday night's game did. Yesterday, Hillsboro got three runs in the first inning to only give up the lead with five Eugene runs in the second. Tonight, Hillsboro got two in the first to then give up three in the second. Unfortunately, they both ended with the same result. The game was tied entering the ninth inning where the Hops surrendered a five-run frame, as Eugene took their fifth consecutive game by a score of 10-5.

Kenny Castillo got the scoring started in the first with his 12th double of the year that scored both Caldwell and Oritz to make it 2-0.

The 2-0 lead didn't last for long, as Yordin Chalas surrendered three runs immediately after in the second inning. RBI hits by Dayson Croes and Quinn McDaniel tied the game and then an RBI groundout by Guillermo Williamson gave them the lead.

Slade Caldwell walked and stole third in the third, later scoring on an RBI groundout by Druw Jones that tied the game at 3-3. Both starting pitchers Zwack and Chalas allowed three earned runs over four innings of work.

Each team scored a run in the sixth inning, with Anderdson Rojas being involved in both runs. It was a routine ground ball hit right to the Hillsboro 2B and he bobbled the ball and then made an errant throw to home, being charged with two errors on the play while allowing the go-ahead run.

The bases were then loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning with nobody out and Rojas grounded into a double play. A run scored for the Hops to tie the game, but Rojas didn't get an RBI since he grounded into the double play. Kevin Sim was the next batter up with a runner at third and he hit a ground ball to shortstop and ended up sliding headfirst into first base where he was out to end the inning. Sim presumptuously would've been safe at first if he didn't slide and if he was safe, Hillsboro would've taken the lead.

With Victor Morales on the bump one of the league's leading hitters, Scott Bandura hit a go-ahead RBI single with one out in the seventh inning that scored the speedy Quinn McDaniel to once again give the Em's the lead.

Caldwell again started an inning with a free pass, this time being hit-by-pitch to lead off the seventh. He stole his second base of the game to get into scoring position, but was still stranded there with two outs. Angel Ortiz came up with a clutch double down the line against Josh Wolf, tying the game at 5-5.

Eugene had more action on the bases in the top of the eighth against Sam Knowlton, getting runners to second and third, but unable to get them home after a pair of strikeouts and an inning-ending groundout.

Eugene poured it on in the ninth inning, doubling their run total with a five-run frame. Sam Knowlton walked the first two batters of the inning, en route to a three walk, three-hit, five-run frame. Zane Zielinski and Jonah Cox had the RBI hits in the inning.

Hillsboro did not score in the ninth going down one-two-three to end the game, capped off by an incredible game-ending catch by Jonah Cox where he fell over the fence with the ball.

The Hops have fallen in 16 of their last 17 and will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale tomorrow. It is a 1:05 first pitch, with the pregame show starting at 12:50pm on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.







