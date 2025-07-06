Emeralds Win Season-High 8th Straight Game, Tied for Their Longest Streak in the High-A Era

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-4. Eugene clinches their first series sweep of the season and have now won 8 games in a row. Eugene is 12-2 to start the 2nd half. The Emeralds have tied their longest winning streak in the High-A era, and they'll have a chance to break it on Tuesday.

The Hops scored in the 1st inning for the 4th straight game. They got the bases loaded with nobody out but only scored 1 run on a sacrifice fly from Angel Ortiz to give Hillsboro the early 1-0 lead.

In the past 3 games Eugene has responded with runs of their own immediately following the Hops scoring in the 1st inning and that trend didn't change today. Drew Cavanaugh started off the inning with a 6 pitch walk and Quinn McDaniel followed it up with a 7 pitch walk to put a pair of base runners on. Charlie Szykowny singled to load up the bases.

That brought up Dayson Croes who crushed a baseball 406 feet off the center field wall for the stand up double. 2 runs were able to score on the play to give Eugene their first lead of the game. A couple of batters later, Guillermo Williamson smoked a ground ball through the left side of the infield to score Szykowny and Croes to give the Ems a 4-1 lead after the 2nd inning.

The Hops responded with a run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Slade Caldwell and Cristofer Torin led off the inning with singles to put a pair of runners on. After a quick lineout, both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch and Angel Ortiz brought Caldwell home on a groundout to cut the lead in half to 4-2. Hillsboro pushed home another run in the 4th after Kevin Sim ripped a 2-out double and Anderson Rojas hit an RBI-Single to cut the deficit down to just 1 run.

Eugene got both of those runs back however in the top of the 6th. They faced off against Liam Norris who lasted just 0.2 innings after issuing 6 walks. Dayson Croes and Jose Ramos reached via walk to start the inning and Guillermo Williamson hit into a groundout to move the runners into scoring position. With Scott Bandura up to bat, a wild pitch allowed Croes to score on the play. Bandura drew a walk but ultimately got caught trying to steal 2nd. The next two batters, Jonah Cox and Bo Davidson, also drew walks to load up the bases. Drew Cavanaugh was able to reach on a 4 pitch walk to bring home Ramos and give the Ems a 6-3 lead.

Eugene added on another run of insurance in the top of the 7th. With 2-outs in the inning Jose Ramos crushed a double off the right field wall for his first extra base hit as an Emerald. That brought up Guillermo Williamson who lifted a single just over the infield and Ramos was able to score easily on the play. It was Williamson's 3rd RBI of the game and it gave Eugene the 7-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 8th Junior Franco ripped an RBI-Single to cut the lead to just 3 and bring the game-tying run to the plate with just 1 out. Ben Peterson was able to get Kevin Sim and Anderson Rojas to pop out and end the inning and strand a pair of base runners to take a 7-4 lead into the 9th.

Cam Pferrer took over in the 9th inning in a save opportunity and shut down the Hops with a 1-2-3 to secure his 3rd save of the season and his 2nd of the week.

Dylan Carmouche was great on the mound tonight as he picked up his 5th straight victory on the mound. He pitched 5 innings and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs. Just 2 of them were earned however. He didn't issue a single walk and struck out 3 batters.

Eugene will now head over to Spokane for a 6-game road trip against the Spokane Indians. The Ems will have a day off on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

