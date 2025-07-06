Hunter Goodman Named National League All-Star

Major League Baseball announced the full All-Star rosters for the American League and National League this afternoon, with former Spokane Indians player Hunter Goodman earning his first trip to the Midsummer Classic.

A fifth round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Memphis in 2021, Goodman appeared in 50 games with Spokane in 2022, slashing .315/.351/.589 with 16 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, and 34 RBI in 211 at-bats. He made his big league debut with the Rockies on August 27, 2023, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering today's game, Goodman was leading all National League catchers in hits (86), home runs (16), total bases (158), and RBI (50), while ranking second in batting average (.281), slugging (.516) and OPS (.842). His 16 home runs and 50 RBI are both the most by a Rockies catcher prior to the All-Star break in franchise history. Goodman is the second Rockies catcher to be named to the National League All-Star team, joining Elias Díaz (2023).

The 95th Midsummer Classic presented by Mastercard will take place on July 15 inside Atlanta's Truist Park at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.







