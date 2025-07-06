Bugiman Haunts Dust Devils in Spokane's 7-6 Win

July 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Jesus Bugarin drove in pinch runner Tevin Tucker with a bloop single in the bottom of the eighth as the Indians hung on to defeat a scrappy Tri-City squad, 7-6, in front of 2,731 fans at a Avista Stadium for OTTO the Mascot's Birthday & Kid's Day presented by Pizza Factory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jesus Bugarin, Braylen Wimmer, Andy Perez, and Skyler Messinger all finished with a pair of hits while Blake Wright drove in a two runs in the win.

Stu Flesland III, Hunter Mann, Bryson Hammer, and Cade Denton combined for four scoreless innings of relief out of the Spokane bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (13-12), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 8th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Christmas in July Night presented Wake Up Call Coffee*:* 'Tis the season for jolliness and ... baseball? That's right! Come deck the halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more. And, enjoy a Candy Cane Cold Brew at the Wake-Up Call Coffee Bus!







