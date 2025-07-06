A One-Hit Masterpiece: Johnson Brilliant in Tri-City Win over Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY - Starter Ryan Johnson became the first pitcher in nearly four years to throw a complete game for the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-4 2H, 40-40) Saturday night, retiring the last 25 batters he faced in a 2-0 complete game shutout of the Spokane Indians (9-5 2H, 38-42) at Avista Stadium.

Johnson (4-3) allowed only a two-out 1st inning single by Spokane 1B Aidan Longwell and did not allow another Indian to reach base the rest of the night. The righty from Red Oak, Texas, struck out the side in the bottom of the 2nd and had at least one punchout in eight of his nine innings, punctuating his historic performance and setting a new career high with his 12th strikeout of the night. The only inning in which he did not have a strikeout was the bottom of the 8th, in which he got three outs on the infield in only seven pitches. Johnson kept Spokane's lineup off balance all night, mixing pitches and throwing 70 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

Johnson was matched early on by Indians starter Michael Prosecky, who threw four scoreless innings and got out of a couple of early jams to do so. Tri-City dented the scoreboard in the top of the 5th, though, getting a run off reliever Austin Becker (0-2) to grab the lead. Becker walked C Juan Flores, who later advanced to third on a one-out single by CF Anthony Scull. 1B Ryan Nicholson then came to the plate and chopped a ball down the first base line. It glanced off the glove of a leaping Longwell for an RBI infield hit, scoring Flores for a 1-0 lead. 3B Cole Fontenelle added the second run in the 6th by leading off the frame with an opposite field solo home run over the left field wall, with the switch hitter's second home run as a Dust Devil capping the scoring.

The night, though, belonged to Johnson, who went the distance to throw the first nine-inning one-hit shutout in Tri-City franchise history. As well, Johnson's gem goes in the books as only the fourth complete game shutout since the Dust Devils began play in 2001, and the first since Christian Bergman three-hit the Yakima Bears in Pasco on August 19, 2011.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-2B Adrian Placencia doubled in the 2nd inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games. The two-bagger also extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the third-longest such streak for Tri-City in 2025. Ryan Nicholson reached base in his first 21 games as a Dust Devil, and DH Matt Coutney recently had a 20-game on-base streak.

-The game took two hours and four minutes, the second-shortest nine-inning game Tri-City has played so far in 2025. The only nine-inning game taking less time to finish took place May 4 at Gesa Stadium, when Spokane downed the Dust Devils 1-0 in two hours and three minutes on a Sunday afternoon.

-The win brought Tri-City back to the .500 mark in their overall record at 40-40. The Dust Devils last sat at .500 at the 50-game mark, when they were an even 25-25.

GOING FOR A SWEEP SUNDAY

Tri-City and Spokane meet in the finale of their three-game series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (2-4, 6.46 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, who look to finish a three-game road sweep and win the week. Righty Braxton Hyde (1-2, 5.75 ERA) goes to the mound for the Indians.

Free audio broadcast coverage of the game, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m.

After the game Tri-City returns home to host the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for six games beginning Tuesday, July 8th.

For tickets to the Everett series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

