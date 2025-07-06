Carson Jones' Homer Not Enough On Sunday

July 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Carson Jones of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 in front of 2,470 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day.

Vancouver led 1-0 after the first inning. With one out, Cutter Coffey doubled to left field, allowing Sean Keys to knock an RBI single to center field. Carter Cunningham doubled the Canadians' lead in the top of the fourth, hitting a solo home run over the center field wall.

Carson Jones powered Everett to their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth. After Anthony Donofrio walked and Colin Davis singled, Jones hammered a three-run homer to right center field to set the AquaSox ahead by one run. Jones' homer was his fifth of the season.

Eddie Micheletti Jr. knotted the game in the top of the sixth, smashing a solo home run to right field. His power struck again in the top of the eighth inning as he crushed another solo home run out to right field, giving Vancouver a late 4-3 advantage. Everett failed to scratch across a run in the game's final four frames, providing the Canadians a 4-3 win.

AquaSox pitchers performed strongly throughout the game. Starter Teddy McGraw hurled three innings of one-run baseball, striking out four while allowing five hits and walking one. Following McGraw was right-hander Evan Truitt, who threw five innings of three-run baseball. Truitt struck out five and allowed three hits while walking one, and Gabriel Sosa added one scoreless frame.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

VANCOUVER CANADIANS 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4 9 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 6 2

WIN: Irv Carter (3-1) LOSS: Evan Truitt (3-4) SAVE: Chay Yeager (4)

VANCOUVER PITCHING: Wentworth (5.0), Carter (2.0), Yeager (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: McGraw (3.0), Truitt (5.0), Sosa (1.0)

VANCOUVER HOME RUNS: Cunningham (8), Micheletti Jr. (13)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Jones (5)

ATTENDANCE: 2,470

TIME: 2 Hours, 23 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox travel to Pasco for six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8! Following the Tri-City series, the AquaSox return to Funko Field on Friday, July 18, for three games against the Hillsboro Hops! Promotions include WSU Alumni Night, UW Bothell Alumni Night, Funko Friday, Sunday Fun Day, and a Julio Rodriguez Trading Card Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Murphy Trial Law!

