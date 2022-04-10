Rock Rolls as Indians Cruise to First Win

April 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release









Spokane Indians pitcher Joe Rock high fives catcher Drew Romo

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians pitcher Joe Rock high fives catcher Drew Romo(Spokane Indians)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Joe Rock pitched six solid innings, Drew Romo collected four hits, and Spokane capitalized on seven Vancouver errors as the Indians cruised to a 10-2 win in front of 2,021 fans at Avista Stadium for $10,000 Back-to-Back Home Run Night presented by Edward Jones Investments.

TOP PERFORMERS:

- Starting pitcher Joe Rock, who was selected 68th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, was sharp for six frames, allowing just three hits and an unearned run while striking out six.

- Catcher Drew Romo collected four hits in five at-bats and scored twice, and now has six hits over his first two games this season.

- First baseman Grant Lavigne reached base four times on a pair of singles and two walks to raise his early season OPS to a team-high 1.457.

KEY MOMENT:

The Indians raced out to an early 4-0 lead on a quartet of Vancouver errors in the second and never looked back as they picked up their first "W" of 2022.

BY THE NUMBERS:

- The Indians stole five bases, led by three speedy infielder from Eddy Diaz.

- Spokane pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters with both Jared Biddy and Tanner Propst striking out the side in relief.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Indians wrap up their opening homestand with Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by Great Clips. Come hungry, fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Post-Game Catch on the Field presented by Pizza Factory. First pitch is at 1:05 PM with gates opening at 12:05 PM. Tickets are available for purchase.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.