Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season

June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce their slate of five preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 OHL season.

Saginaw's preseason will begin with a weekend showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Brantford Bulldogs, Erie Otters, and Kitchener Rangers.

After a break for training camp, the Spirit return to the ice in a clash with the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie on September 18th.

The Spirit and Greyhounds meet one final time in the preseason finale at the Dow

Event Center four nights later. Saginaw's only home preseason contest is set for 5:30pm on Sunday, September 22nd. Stay tuned for ticket information to Saginaw's preseason finale as the date gets closer.

FULL 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, Aug. 30 vs. BFD - 2:00pm (Kitchener Showcase)

Saturday, Aug. 31 @ KIT - 6:00pm (Kitchener Showcase)

Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. ER - 11:00am (Kitchener Showcase)

Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ SOO - 7:07pm

Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. SOO - 5:30pm

