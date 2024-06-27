Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season
June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce their slate of five preseason games ahead of the 2024-25 OHL season.
Saginaw's preseason will begin with a weekend showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Brantford Bulldogs, Erie Otters, and Kitchener Rangers.
After a break for training camp, the Spirit return to the ice in a clash with the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie on September 18th.
The Spirit and Greyhounds meet one final time in the preseason finale at the Dow
Event Center four nights later. Saginaw's only home preseason contest is set for 5:30pm on Sunday, September 22nd. Stay tuned for ticket information to Saginaw's preseason finale as the date gets closer.
FULL 2024 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, Aug. 30 vs. BFD - 2:00pm (Kitchener Showcase)
Saturday, Aug. 31 @ KIT - 6:00pm (Kitchener Showcase)
Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. ER - 11:00am (Kitchener Showcase)
Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ SOO - 7:07pm
Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. SOO - 5:30pm
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Saginaw Spirit 2024 NHL Draft Primer: The Year of Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit
- Jonathan Rose Retires as a RedBlack - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule and the Return of the Annual Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Preseason Showcase - Kitchener Rangers
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Petes to Return to Local Community Rinks for 2024 Preseason - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season - Saginaw Spirit
- Otters to Play Six Preseason Games Ahead of 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Release Exhibition Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc - Soo Greyhounds
- Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
- 2024 OHL Alumni Golf Classic to Support Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Saginaw Spirit 2024 NHL Draft Primer: The Year of Zayne Parekh
- Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season
- Scoring Winger Kristian Epperson Signs in Saginaw
- Spirit Alum McLeod Set for Stanley Cup Final Game 7
- Spirit Acquire Conditional Picks from Kingston for Goaltender Lalonde