Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Preview

June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Las Vegas, NV - The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft takes place this Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Current Rangers who are first-time eligible for selection in the NHL Draft include Luke Ellinas, Max Dirracolo (pronounced Dear-uh-coal-oh), and Carson Campbell. Additionally, 2004-born forward Trent Swick will have another chance to be picked up in the draft.

Ellinas, a forward from Etobicoke, Ontario, is the highest-rated player from the Rangers projected to be selected in this year's NHL Draft. Ranked 88th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list, Ellinas saw significant improvement throughout the season, rising seven spots from the mid-term rankings. He finished eighth on the Rangers in scoring, with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1 forward was also named the Rangers' top playoff performer, contributing five goals and three assists, including an overtime game-winner that advanced the Rangers to the second round of the playoffs.

6-foot-6 forward Trent Swick from Thorold, Ont., is not far behind Ellinas, rated 109th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings list. Swick had a breakout year registering 25 goals and 37 assists for 62 points in 63 games played which was good for the fourth most points on the Rangers.

Defenceman Max Dirracolo from Barrie, Ont., has also cracked the North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list rated at 220th. The 6-foot-4 and 216-pound defender signed with the Rangers in December as a free agent. He quickly jumped into the lineup and never left it while he registered five points (1G, 4A) in 31 games.

Defenceman Carson Campbell from Campbellville, Ont., is also eligible for the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft. Standing at 6'1" and 180, he played in 58 games this season registering eight assists.

Since 1969, the Kitchener Rangers have had 168 players selected in the NHL Draft which is the fourth most in the Ontario Hockey League. The highest two selections were Gabriel Landeskog (2011) and Brian Bellows (1982), both selected second overall. The most Rangers selected in a draft was seven in 1989. Impressively, 18 Rangers have been selected in the NHL Draft by 17 different NHL clubs in just the past 10 years.

Last season, the Rangers had four players on their roster that were drafted with three of them signed by their NHL clubs respectively: Eduard Sale (signed - Seattle Kraken), Hunter Brzustewicz (signed - Calgary Flames), Carson Rehkopf (signed - Seattle Kraken), and Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators).

