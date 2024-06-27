Petes to Return to Local Community Rinks for 2024 Preseason

June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially announced the full preseason schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Petes will play a total of five games, including three home games taking place in local community arenas.

The Petes will begin their 2024 preseason on Sunday, September 1, when they host the Niagara IceDogs at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope. After an away game in Guelph, Peterborough will host the Sudbury Wolves at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre on Sunday, September 8. The Petes will then travel to Kingston, before wrapping up the preseason at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook as they welcome the Guelph Storm on Saturday, September 21.

Peterborough's full 2024 preseason schedule can be found below:

Sunday, September 1 - Niagara @ Peterborough - 2:05 p.m. (Jack Burger Sports Complex - Port Hope)

Friday, September 6 - Peterborough @ Guelph - 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 - Sudbury @ Peterborough - 3:05 p.m. (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre - Norwood)

Friday, September 20 - Peterborough @ Kingston - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday September 21 - Guelph @ Peterborough - 7:05 p.m. (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre - Millbrook)

Information regarding tickets for the Petes three games at local community rinks will be released in the coming weeks. Follow the Petes social media and/or visit the Petes website for updates. All three home games will be streamed live on the Petes Facebook Page.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for all 34 Petes home games, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes social media and website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The Petes hold the ninth overall selection in the draft.

