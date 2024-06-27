Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season
June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Mad House on Market will see a pair of pre-season games prior to the 2024-25 OHL Season as part of the Bulldogs six-pack of pre-season games.
Labour Day weekend will see the Bulldogs travel just up the road to the Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener for a trio, beginning on Friday, August 30th, with a 2:00pm start vs the defending Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit followed by another 2:00pm start on Saturday, August 31st against the Erie Otters. The Bulldogs will close the weekend with a 2:30pm start on Sunday, September 1st meeting the host Kitchener Rangers.
The Brantford Civic Centre opens it's doors on Friday, September 6th as the Niagara IceDogs arrive for a 7:00pm start in the first home pre-season game. The Bulldogs return the favour travelling to St. Catharines on Sunday, September 8th for a 2:00pm start at the Meridian Centre.
The Bulldogs close the pre-season hosting the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 21st at 7:00pm as the two teams who put on a show the last time they met at the Civic Centre look to start the fireworks once again and head to the beginning of the regular season riding high!
Ticket information for Brantford Bulldogs 2024 Pre-Season Games will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Saginaw Spirit 2024 NHL Draft Primer: The Year of Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit
- Jonathan Rose Retires as a RedBlack - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule and the Return of the Annual Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Preseason Showcase - Kitchener Rangers
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Petes to Return to Local Community Rinks for 2024 Preseason - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season - Saginaw Spirit
- Otters to Play Six Preseason Games Ahead of 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Release Exhibition Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc - Soo Greyhounds
- Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
- 2024 OHL Alumni Golf Classic to Support Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season
- Strome Strikes Calder Cup Winner as Bulldogs Alumni Shine in Playoffs
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2024-25 Season
- Accolades Continue for O'Brien, Named to CHL All-Rookie Team
- Jake O'Brien Named to OHL First All-Rookie Team