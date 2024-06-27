Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season

The Mad House on Market will see a pair of pre-season games prior to the 2024-25 OHL Season as part of the Bulldogs six-pack of pre-season games.

Labour Day weekend will see the Bulldogs travel just up the road to the Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener for a trio, beginning on Friday, August 30th, with a 2:00pm start vs the defending Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit followed by another 2:00pm start on Saturday, August 31st against the Erie Otters. The Bulldogs will close the weekend with a 2:30pm start on Sunday, September 1st meeting the host Kitchener Rangers.

The Brantford Civic Centre opens it's doors on Friday, September 6th as the Niagara IceDogs arrive for a 7:00pm start in the first home pre-season game. The Bulldogs return the favour travelling to St. Catharines on Sunday, September 8th for a 2:00pm start at the Meridian Centre.

The Bulldogs close the pre-season hosting the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 21st at 7:00pm as the two teams who put on a show the last time they met at the Civic Centre look to start the fireworks once again and head to the beginning of the regular season riding high!

Ticket information for Brantford Bulldogs 2024 Pre-Season Games will be announced at a later date.

