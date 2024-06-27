2024 OHL Alumni Golf Classic to Support Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada

Toronto, Ont. - The OHL Alumni Golf Classic returns for 2024, supporting another great charitable cause on Tuesday, August 20th at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono, Ont. This year's event will rally support for Woolley's Warriors, a cause spearheaded by OHL alumnus Mark Woolley in support of Diabetes Canada.

A past recipient of both the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy as OHL Humanitarian of the Year along with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy in 2022, Woolley has lived with Type 1 diabetes since the age of 12. Currently 22 years-old and playing U SPORTS men's hockey at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Woolley played four OHL seasons between the Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack from 2017-22. The 6-foot-3, 226Ib. blueliner earned a reputation for his solid defensive play and physical presence throughout his time in the OHL.

Wanting to make a difference, Woolley launched "Woolley's Warriors" in August 2019. Through his efforts, Woolley and generous supporters have raised more than $74,000 since the program's inception with funds helping send children living with Type 1 diabetes to Diabetes Canada D-Camps. These camps have provided more than 20,000 children over a 60-year span with an opportunity to be in a supportive and fun environment filled with others also living with Type 1.

"I can't thank the OHL enough for their support of Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada," said Woolley of the opportunity. "The OHL Alumni Classic will make a huge difference in the lives of those living with Type 1, especially kids looking to attend D-Camps. I'm excited to get out on the course with many other OHL alumni in August!"

Last summer, the 2023 OHL Alumni Golf Classic was held at Diamondback Golf Club in Richmond Hill, Ont., and raised $20,000 in support of Peterborough Petes alumnus Mark Kirton and the ALS Action Canada Super Fund.

Hockley Valley Resort is the official Resort, Golf and Recreation Partner. Located 45 minutes north of Toronto in Mono, Ont., Hockley Valley Resort is a year-round destination, featuring 108 guestrooms, 14 meeting rooms, three restaurants, an 8,000 square foot full-service spa and a 2-acre organic garden. The resort is home to an 18-hole championship golf course, as well as 16 scenic ski and snowboard runs for all levels, including upper and lower freestyle terrain park.

For more on Woolley's Warriors, visit woolleyswarriors.com.

2024 OHL Alumni Golf Classic:

Where:

Hockley Valley Resort (793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono, ON L9W 5X7)

When:

Tuesday, August 20th

Itinerary:

11:30am - Registration

11:45am - Lunch

1:00pm - Shotgun Start

5:00pm - Post-Golf Dinner

Silent auction and prizes to follow

Cost:

Individual Entry - $250

Hole Sponsor (No Golf) - $500

Foursome - $1000

Foursome & Hole Sponsor - $1,250

Lunch Sponsor - $1,500

Dinner Sponsor - $3,000

Registration:

For more information on the event, contact OHL Manager, Hockey Operations Darryl Hollowell.

All proceeds will benefit Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada

