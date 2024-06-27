OHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule
June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the Preseason Schedule for the 2024-25 season that includes 45 games slated to take place between Friday, August 30 and Sunday, September 22.
Training camps get underway in late August in preparation for Opening Night of the 2024-25 OHL regular season that takes place on Wednesday, September 25th in Saginaw as the defending Memorial Cup champion Spirit take on the Windsor Spitfires.
This year's preseason schedule includes a pre-season showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium over Labour Day weekend that includes the host Rangers, the Brantford Bulldogs, Erie Otters and Saginaw Spirit.
A total of four preseason games are currently slated to take place outside of OHL cities, with potential additions to that list to be announced in the coming weeks.
2024 OHL Preseason Schedule:
Friday, August 30th:
Brantford vs. Saginaw, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)
Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Saturday, August 31st:
Erie vs. Brantford, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)
Saginaw at Kitchener, 6:00pm
Oshawa at Barrie, 7:30pm
Sunday, September 1st:
Erie vs. Saginaw, 11:00am (at Kitchener)
Guelph at Brampton, 2:00pm
Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm
Niagara vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Jack Burger Sports Complex - Port Hope)
Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm
Brantford at Kitchener, 2:30pm
Monday, September 2nd:
Owen Sound at Barrie, 6:00pm
Friday, September 6th:
Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm
Brampton at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Erie at London, 7:00pm
Ottawa at North Bay, 7:00pm
Barrie at Sudbury, 7:05pm
Sarnia at Windsor, 7:05pm
Peterborough at Guelph, 7:07pm
Saturday, September 7th
Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm
Flint at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Oshawa at Guelph, 7:07pm
London at Erie, (Time & Location TBA)
Sunday, September 8th
Owen Sound at North Bay, 2:00pm
Brantford at Niagara, 2:00pm
Sudbury at Peterborough, 3:05pm (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre)
Windsor at Flint, 4:00pm (Flint Iceland Arena)
Kitchener at Oshawa, 6:05pm
Tuesday, September 17th
Windsor at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Wednesday, September 18th
Barrie at Owen Sound, 7:00pm
Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm
Thursday, September 19th
Brampton at Barrie, 7:00pm
Flint at Windsor, 7:05pm
Friday, September 20th
Peterborough at Kingston, 7:00pm
Sarnia at London, 7:00pm
North Bay at Ottawa, 7:00pm
Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm
Oshawa vs. Erie, 7:30pm (Location TBA)
Saturday, September 21st
North Bay at Owen Sound, 2:00pm
Kitchener at Brantford, 7:00pm
Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Cornwall Civic Complex)
Guelph vs. Peterborough, 7:05pm (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre)
London at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Niagara at Windsor, 7:05pm
Sunday, September 22nd
Sault Ste. Marie at Saginaw, 5:30pm
