OHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule

June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the Preseason Schedule for the 2024-25 season that includes 45 games slated to take place between Friday, August 30 and Sunday, September 22.

Training camps get underway in late August in preparation for Opening Night of the 2024-25 OHL regular season that takes place on Wednesday, September 25th in Saginaw as the defending Memorial Cup champion Spirit take on the Windsor Spitfires.

This year's preseason schedule includes a pre-season showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium over Labour Day weekend that includes the host Rangers, the Brantford Bulldogs, Erie Otters and Saginaw Spirit.

A total of four preseason games are currently slated to take place outside of OHL cities, with potential additions to that list to be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 OHL Preseason Schedule:

Friday, August 30th:

Brantford vs. Saginaw, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)

Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Saturday, August 31st:

Erie vs. Brantford, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)

Saginaw at Kitchener, 6:00pm

Oshawa at Barrie, 7:30pm

Sunday, September 1st:

Erie vs. Saginaw, 11:00am (at Kitchener)

Guelph at Brampton, 2:00pm

Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm

Niagara vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Jack Burger Sports Complex - Port Hope)

Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm

Brantford at Kitchener, 2:30pm

Monday, September 2nd:

Owen Sound at Barrie, 6:00pm

Friday, September 6th:

Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm

Brampton at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Erie at London, 7:00pm

Ottawa at North Bay, 7:00pm

Barrie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Sarnia at Windsor, 7:05pm

Peterborough at Guelph, 7:07pm

Saturday, September 7th

Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm

Flint at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Oshawa at Guelph, 7:07pm

London at Erie, (Time & Location TBA)

Sunday, September 8th

Owen Sound at North Bay, 2:00pm

Brantford at Niagara, 2:00pm

Sudbury at Peterborough, 3:05pm (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre)

Windsor at Flint, 4:00pm (Flint Iceland Arena)

Kitchener at Oshawa, 6:05pm

Tuesday, September 17th

Windsor at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Wednesday, September 18th

Barrie at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Thursday, September 19th

Brampton at Barrie, 7:00pm

Flint at Windsor, 7:05pm

Friday, September 20th

Peterborough at Kingston, 7:00pm

Sarnia at London, 7:00pm

North Bay at Ottawa, 7:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Oshawa vs. Erie, 7:30pm (Location TBA)

Saturday, September 21st

North Bay at Owen Sound, 2:00pm

Kitchener at Brantford, 7:00pm

Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Cornwall Civic Complex)

Guelph vs. Peterborough, 7:05pm (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre)

London at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Niagara at Windsor, 7:05pm

Sunday, September 22nd

Sault Ste. Marie at Saginaw, 5:30pm

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.