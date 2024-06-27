Windsor Spitfires Announce Preseason Schedule

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce our 2024 Preseason Schedule. This year features a new initiative to engage our community in our local venues in Lasalle and Lakeshore, Ontario. The Spitfires will have five preseason games this year.

The Spitfires will play at the WFCU Centre on September 6th vs Sarnia to kick off the preseason. They will be on the road on Sept. 8th in Flint and Sept. 17th in Sarnia.

On September 19th, the Spitfires will play host to the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle, ON. The home of the Spitfires Junior B. affiliate Lasalle Vipers of the GOJHL.

On September 21st, the Spitfires will host the Niagara IceDogs at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, ON. The home of the Junior C. affiliate Lakeshore Canadiens of the PJHL.

Ticket information is coming soon, please be sure to keep an eye on the website for tickets.

