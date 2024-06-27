Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc
June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
The Soo Greyhounds are proud to announce the launch of HOUND POWER Inc, a non-profit corporation established for charitable purposes, to enhance our ability to support educational, sports and other charitable activities in our community.
Hound Power Inc. will be responsible for a number of fundraising initiatives that the Greyhounds undertake on annual basis such as 50/50 draws, jersey auctions, and other community outreach events such as golf tournaments.
Hound Power Inc will enable the organization to continue to support local youth hockey associations as well as additional causes that align with our values and purpose.
"We are pleased to be able to continue to support our community in which our team lives and plays through the creation of Hound Power Inc," stated Tim Lukenda, President of the Soo Greyhounds. "This non-profit platform will enhance our ability to connect to grass-root causes in our great community," he added.
We kicked things off today by delivering cheques to:
- YMCA - Registered Youth Programs - $2,606.00
- AFS Foundation - Every Breakfast Counts $2,606.00
- ARCH Hospice - $7,290.00
- The Twinkie Foundation - $12,355.00.
This adding to our previous donations throughout the season to:
- The Indigenous Friendship Centre - Mental Health and Addiction Services Program $10,571.62
- SAH Foundation - CAPP Program $12,165.00
- SMHA $97,534.50,
- SFHA $96,972.50
- SPWHL $82,460.00
All of these donations bring the total amount to over $324,000 to empower our local community.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Saginaw Spirit 2024 NHL Draft Primer: The Year of Zayne Parekh - Saginaw Spirit
- Jonathan Rose Retires as a RedBlack - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Host a Pair at the Mad House in Pre-Season - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule and the Return of the Annual Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Preseason Showcase - Kitchener Rangers
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Petes to Return to Local Community Rinks for 2024 Preseason - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Spirit to Play Five Preseason Contests Prior to 2024-25 Season - Saginaw Spirit
- Otters to Play Six Preseason Games Ahead of 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League Season - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Release Exhibition Schedule - Brampton Steelheads
- Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc - Soo Greyhounds
- Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
- 2024 OHL Alumni Golf Classic to Support Woolley's Warriors and Diabetes Canada - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Soo Greyhounds Stories
- Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc
- Hounds Sign 2023 Pick Keegan Gillen
- Hounds Ink Carson Andrew to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Brady Smith Added to Hounds with OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Hounds Acquire 4 Picks, Virgilio to Niagara