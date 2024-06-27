Hounds Proud to Announce the Launch of HOUND POWER Inc

The Soo Greyhounds are proud to announce the launch of HOUND POWER Inc, a non-profit corporation established for charitable purposes, to enhance our ability to support educational, sports and other charitable activities in our community.

Hound Power Inc. will be responsible for a number of fundraising initiatives that the Greyhounds undertake on annual basis such as 50/50 draws, jersey auctions, and other community outreach events such as golf tournaments.

Hound Power Inc will enable the organization to continue to support local youth hockey associations as well as additional causes that align with our values and purpose.

"We are pleased to be able to continue to support our community in which our team lives and plays through the creation of Hound Power Inc," stated Tim Lukenda, President of the Soo Greyhounds. "This non-profit platform will enhance our ability to connect to grass-root causes in our great community," he added.

We kicked things off today by delivering cheques to:

- YMCA - Registered Youth Programs - $2,606.00

- AFS Foundation - Every Breakfast Counts $2,606.00

- ARCH Hospice - $7,290.00

- The Twinkie Foundation - $12,355.00.

This adding to our previous donations throughout the season to:

- The Indigenous Friendship Centre - Mental Health and Addiction Services Program $10,571.62

- SAH Foundation - CAPP Program $12,165.00

- SMHA $97,534.50,

- SFHA $96,972.50

- SPWHL $82,460.00

All of these donations bring the total amount to over $324,000 to empower our local community.

