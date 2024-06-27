Kitchener Rangers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule and the Return of the Annual Kitchener Rangers Fan Fest and Preseason Showcase

The Kitchener Rangers are set to host a pre-season showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st, featuring the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and Kitchener Rangers. Tickets for each game are $5 with net proceeds going to support Make-A-Wish Canada available at the door. Over the weekend, each team will play against the other three teams once. This marks the return of the showcase format to Kitchener for the first time since 2019, and Longo's will be proudly supporting the weekend, including Fan Fest. See below for the full schedule:

Friday, August 30th

Brantford vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm

Erie vs Kitchener - 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 31st

Erie vs Brantford - 2:00 pm

Saginaw vs Kitchener - 6:00 pm

Sunday, September 1st (FAN FEST)

Erie vs Saginaw - 11:00 am

Brantford vs Kitchener - 2:30 pm

FAN FEST

This year's Fan Fest and Barbecue will take place over the Labour Day weekend as it has in years past and will be held Sunday, September 1st from 11am - 2pm at The Aud (Parking Lot A).

As always, admission to the Fan Fest and Barbecue is free for all fans and will include a number of activities including inflatable games, rides, an autograph session with Kitchener Rangers players, and, of course, a BBQ!

Net proceeds from BBQ, as well as admission to the exhibition games, will once again go to support Make-A-Wish Canada. Tickets for the game are $5.00 (children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at Fan Fest under the Kitchener Rangers tent or upon entry in the main lobby.

The Rangers autograph session will run from 11am -12pm, with some extra availability from Rangers scratches.

This showcase marks the beginning of the preseason for the Kitchener Rangers, who will then host the Brampton Steelheads on September 6th. Tickets to the Rangers' exhibition game on the 6th will be $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12. As a reminder, Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to the Rangers exhibition game on September 6th as part of their package. Tickets for games during Preseason Showcase in support of Make-A-Wish Canada must be purchased separately.

The Rangers round out the preseason with three games against Eastern Conference teams, including a return by the Steelheads representing the city of Brampton. Please see below for a list of the remaining Preseason games:

Friday, September 6th

Brampton at Kitchener - 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 8th

Kitchener at Oshawa, Sun Sept 8th, 6:05 pm

Saturday, September 21st

Kitchener at Brantford, Sat Sept 21st, 7:00 pm

Season tickets are on sale now, head over to https://bit.ly/RangersSeasonsTix to secure your seats. Stay tuned for information on single-game ticket sales later this summer.

We look forward to seeing you back at The Aud this fall to drop the puck on the 2024-25 Season!

