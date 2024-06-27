Brampton Steelheads Release Exhibition Schedule

June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today the 2024 preseason schedule. The club will play four preseason games, two at home and two on the road. This year's preseason schedule includes two games against the Barrie Colts and a game each with the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers.

Further information regarding ticketing will be released at a later date.

The Steelheads' 2024 Preseason schedule is available below.

DATE TIME OPPONENT VENUE

Sunday, September 1 2:00 PM vs. Guelph CAA Centre

Friday, September 6 7:00 PM at Kitchener Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, September 7 7:00 PM vs. Barrie CAA Centre

Thursday, September 19 7:00 PM at Barrie Sadlon Arena

Further details, including the team's training camp schedule will be released at a future date.

