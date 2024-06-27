Brampton Steelheads Release Exhibition Schedule
June 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today the 2024 preseason schedule. The club will play four preseason games, two at home and two on the road. This year's preseason schedule includes two games against the Barrie Colts and a game each with the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers.
Further information regarding ticketing will be released at a later date.
The Steelheads' 2024 Preseason schedule is available below.
DATE TIME OPPONENT VENUE
Sunday, September 1 2:00 PM vs. Guelph CAA Centre
Friday, September 6 7:00 PM at Kitchener Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Saturday, September 7 7:00 PM vs. Barrie CAA Centre
Thursday, September 19 7:00 PM at Barrie Sadlon Arena
Further details, including the team's training camp schedule will be released at a future date.
