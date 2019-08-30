Spann Presented with Troubh Community Service Award

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs are proud to announce that the 2019 recipient of the William Troubh Community Service award is Gretchen Spann. Spann was presented the award by Sea Dogs' President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa along with members of Mr. Troubh's family including wife Nancy in a pre-game ceremony at Hadlock Field on Friday, August 30th when the Sea Dogs hosted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The "William Troubh Community Service Award" was established in 2015 to honor a local citizen who is making a positive impact within the city of Portland. Mr. Troubh was a lifelong resident of the city of Portland who dedicated his life to making Portland a great place to live and work. He served multiple terms on the Portland City Council and was Mayor of the city in 1974 and 1975 and again in 1983 and 1984. Mr. Troubh was instrumental in bringing the Portland Sea Dogs to the city in 1994. He also played a major role in the development of the Portland Waterfront, Cumberland County Civic Center and the Portland Ice Arena, now named in his honor. His contributions will be enjoyed by residents and visitors of the city for generations to come.

Over the last 10 years, Spann our has gone above and beyond for an organization that is near and dear to her heart - the Maine Children's Cancer Program (MCCP). Since 2012, Spann has served on the Board of Directors for the program and has been an integral part in raising vital funds and spreading awareness to support Maine's youngest cancer fighters. For a decade, Spann has led Team MCCP, "running for Kids with cancer", in the Maine Marathon, providing a space for patient families, supporters and friends of MCCP to challenge themselves and go to tremendous distances for children in Maine battling cancer. In ten years, Team MCCP has raised over $290,000, none of this possible without Spann's leadership and dedication. Spann's hard work, drive and compassion towards Maine Children's Cancer Program is one of the many reasons she has been nominated today. In addition to her work with MCCP she also volunteers with numerous other non-profits and with her children's school.

Past recipients of the award include Marc Lamontagne (2018), Howard Spear (2017), Roger Goodoak (2016) and John Menario (2015).

The Sea Dogs will begin accepting nominations for the 2020 award in February.

