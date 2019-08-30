Papelbon Newest Member of UNUM Sea Dogs Hall of Fame

August 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, in conjunction with Unum, are proud to announce that former Sea Dogs pitcher Jonathan Papelbon is the 2019 inductee into the Unum Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame.

The Boston Red Sox originally drafted Papelbon in the fourth round of the 2003 draft from Mississippi State University. Papelbon made his Double-A debut with the Sea Dogs in 2005, where he appeared in 14 games as a starter, going 5-2, 2.90 ERA (24 ER/87.0 IP), 83 strikeouts, and was named an Eastern League All-Star. Later in the 2005 season, Papelbon made his Major League debut with the Boston Red Sox, appearing in 17 games with three starts, going 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA.

Papelbon became Boston's full-time closer in 2006, picking up 35 saves in 59 games, the most saves a single-season for a Red Sox rookie. The Mississippi native became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to record 30 saves in his first three seasons. Papelbon pitched with Boston from 2005-2011 and is the franchise leader with 219 saves, and part of Boston's 2007 World Series Championship.

He joined Craig Kimbrel as the only other pitcher to record 25 saves in each of his first five full seasons; he registered 30 in each of those years.

On November 14, 2011, Papelbon signed a four-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, and appeared in 234 games, establishing the franchise record with 123 career saves. In 2015, Philadelphia traded Papelbon to the Washington Nationals where he closed out his career, appearing in 59 games from 2015-16 with 26 saves.

Papelbon was a six-time All-Star (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2015), and holds the Major League record for the most consecutive scoreless innings to start a postseason career.

Papelbon joins Josh Beckett, John Boles, Dan Burke, Todd Claus, Jacoby Ellsbury, Charlie Eshbach, Bob Ganley, Adrian Gonzalez, Fredi Gonzalez, Livan Hernandez, Charles Johnson, Mark Kotsay, Jon Lester, Kevin Millar, Brandon Moss, Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez, Mike Redmond, Edgar Renteria, Bill Troubh, Carlos Tosca, and Kevin Youkilis as members of the Unum Portland Sea Dogs Hall of Fame (established in 2005).

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, players must have debuted with the Sea Dogs at least ten years ago and have had success in Portland and beyond. Each inductee is presented a plaque for their accomplishment. Also, plaques of the Hall of Fame members are displayed in the Hadlock Field concourse.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.