Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (August 30 - September 2)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks begin a Labor Day Weekend jam-packed with affordable family fun tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves, and the final homestand of the 2019 has something for everyone!

Tonight features the Akron Children's Hospital Showers Family Center For Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration. Players will wear special patient-designed jerseys, which will be auctioned off on the concourse during the game. After the third inning, the emotional Home Run For Life ceremony will take place. With both teams lining the bases and fireworks in the air, two young cancer-surviving patients run the bases and meet their families and doctors at home plate to celebrate life. Following the game, will be a Sheryl Crow themed fireworks show.

Saturday is the 30 in the 330 - 30-Year Celebration (of Double-A baseball in Northeast Ohio) at 7:05 p.m. with Francisco Lindor bobblehead giveaway (1st 1,000 fans), a jersey auction of the game-worn authentic home white jerseys, and post-game Imagine Dragons themed fireworks. Sunday is a special 6:05 p.m. start for Harry Potter Night. The Ducks will auction off the game-worn fauxback jerseys and there will be post-game Harry Potter themed fireworks. It is also an Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Fedex Custom Critical. Labor Day's 1:05 p.m. game is the annual Fan Appreciation Day, filled with prizes from team partners as well as signed jerseys, baseballs, and other items from the RubberDucks, Cleveland Indians' injury rehabbers and more!

Both Sunday and Monday's games have all-you-can-eat individual picnic tickets available and the whole weekend will feature a special $10 "Just a Duck from Akron" t-shirt available in the Canal Park team shop.

Tickets for the homestand start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - August 30 vs. Erie (7:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Showers Family Center For Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration - The RubberDucks will wear jerseys designed by patients of the Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Akron Children's Hospital Patient-Designed Jerseys

Home Run For Life Ceremony - Following the third inning, both teams line the field and fireworks are launched to celebrate life with two young cancer-surviving patients who run the bases and meet their families at home plate

Sheryl Crow Fireworks - Presented by Akron Children's Hospital

Shirts Off Our Back Night - After the game, the RubberDucks will auction off the jersey they wore in that night's game... This night will feature special patient-designed jerseys from Akron Children's Hospital!

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys, but will wear the patient-designed jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks! Presented by Akron Beacon Journal / 98.1 KDD.

Fridays are presented by FirstEnergy / Akron Beacon Journal / 98.1 KDD

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - August 31 vs. Erie (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

30 in the 330 - 30-Year Celebration - It's been 30 great years in the 330. From the Canton-Akron Indians --->Akron Aeros ---> Akron RubberDucks. This night will be a celebration of great memories we've had in Northeast Ohio. Presented by Destroyer.rocks

Fan Vote (Francisco Lindor) Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)- Presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Imagine Dragons Fireworks - Presented by Destroyer.rocks

Shirts Off Our Back Night - After the game, the RubberDucks will auction off the jersey they wore in that night's game... This night will feature the RubberDucks' home white jerseys!

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/ 97.5 WONE

FAMILY FUNDAY - September 1 vs. Erie (6:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

"You're a Wizard Harry" - Harry Potter Night - Harry Potter Night is back at Canal Park. We're going to take our fans on a trip to Hogwarts with a themed night full of family fun! Presented by JW Didado Electric.

Harry Potter Fireworks - Presented by JW Didado Electric

Shirts Off Our Back Night - After the game, the RubberDucks will auction off the jersey they wore in that night's game... This night will feature the RubberDucks' Fauxback Blue jerseys!

Individual All-You-Can-Eat Ticket - For $28 and includes a ticket to the game!

Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

Charity Begins at Home - Heart Association - The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

Sundays are presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! - powered by The Summit

FAN APPRECIATION DAY - LABOR DAY - September 2 vs. Erie (1:05 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX

We're giving back to the best fans in Minor League Baseball. Expect an afternoon full of awesome prizes and winnings every inning!

Fan Appreciation Day - Presented by KeyBank / Ultimate Sack

Individual All-You-Can-Eat Ticket - For $25 and includes a ticket to the game!

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Each Monday is a Charity Begins at Home night. Presented by Cleveland.com. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

Mondays are presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

